DESCCO Design & Construction, Inc. hosted its 15th Annual Dwight E. Stoltzfus Memorial Trade Scholarship Event at M&E Sporting Clays in Hamburg on Sept. 6.
The Sporting Clays Classic was held to benefit an endowed scholarship at Pennsylvania College of Technology. The scholarship has been established in memory of Dwight E. Stoltzfus, founder of DESCCO Design & Construction, Inc. Dwight believed that education was essential to keeping a high standard of quality and excellence in the building trades. The purpose of the scholarship is to aid and encourage a young person to pursue further education in the trades.
“Dwight held in high regard people that worked with their hands,” said Kay Stoltzfus of her late husband. “This scholarship is an appropriate way to imprint his standard of quality on the building trades that will last for generations to come.”
Over the past 15 years, $113,586 has been contributed to the endowed scholarship fund. This year’s Sporting Clays Classic raised more than any other year, with a total of $17,500 being contributed to the scholarship.
The 101 shooting participants along with numerous sponsors and supporters all had a part in making this an outstanding, successful event. DESCCO would like to say ‘Thank You’ to everyone who had a part in making it possible to send $17,500 to Pennsylvania College of Technology this year.
“Every day I have the pleasure of working with smart and talented men and women who love to build and create new environments. This is meaningful work as there are countless opportunities in the trades. Our scholarship was created to help those who are driven to build rewarding careers,” said Nicholas Stoltzfus, president of DESCCO Design & Construction.
For more information about DESCCO’s scholarship at Pennsylvania College of Technology, or more on participation and sponsorship for the 2020 Sporting Clays Classic, contact Carri Sola at csola@descco.com or call 610-944-0404.