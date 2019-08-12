St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor in Birdsboro, will host its Fall Festival on Sept. 15. The festival will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the church campus.
Dave Kline and the Mountain Folk Trio will provide music off and on from 11:45 a.m. until 2:15 p.m.
There will be funnel cakes, candy corn and other festival foods. A Moon Bounce, Children’s Train ride and games with prizes will be running the entire time.
A Macaroni and Cheese Cook Off will be featured with judging by local food experts. You are welcome to enter your best recipe. Deadline for entering the mac and cheese event is Sept. 9.
Delicious homemade Apple Dumplings and chicken dinners are limited and should be pre-ordered.
For information on the Cook Off or to pre-order apple dumpling and chicken dinners call the church office at 610-582-8167