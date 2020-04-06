St. Mark's, Birdsboro, held its Palm Sunday service on April 5 using a drive-in format. Participants received palm branches, home-baked communion bread and grape juice in individual containers. The service was projected through speakers and live streamed. There was a church choir and Three Fold Blessing sang as well. Everything was done following coronavirus COVID-19 recommendations.
Birdsboro
St. Mark's hosts drive-in Palm Sunday service
St. Mark's Birdsboro hosts drive-in Palm Sunday service
