Contemplative practices are known for many healing benefits that can help to quiet your mind and find joy.
St. Paul’s UCC of Birdsboro is sponsoring free classes which are hosted by Daniel Boone Schools in room 129 of the High School in Birdsboro.
Classes meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. now through May 2020. The cost-free classes and are open to everyone. Individuals are welcome to participate in as many or as few sessions as they wish.
Contemplative practices have been known to quiet the mind and improve concentration, as well to increase positive mood, improve immune function, relieve anxiety and depression, and even increase empathy. There is a need for healing in today’s world. The stress of work, family issues, the current polarization of our country and the constant fast-paced noise and distraction of modern living creates conflict. But, conversations are difficult. The idea of making connections, then finding common ground for peace-making is virtually hopeless without prayer and mindful contemplation.
Creative Contemplatives will strive to provide a safe venue where participants can engage in contemplative practices and conversations that may lead them to connect with God/Divine on a deeper level while also fostering connecting with each other.
The instructors for the series of classes will be Pat Babel, Spiritual Director, Dawnita Smith, Art Teacher and Art Therapist and Janeen Adil, Minister of Christian Spirituality, Spiritual Director. Please see St. Paul’s United Church of Christ on Facebook for further details and a complete listing of classes or call St. Paul’s UCC of Birdsboro at 610-582-8461 or Pat Babel 484-366-6700.
Creative Contemplative Upcoming Schedule
Dec. 11: Winter Solstice with Pat Babel. What if the darkness, that envelopes us like a tomb is actually the darkness of the nurturing womb?
Jan. 8: Mandala Vision Board with Dawnita Smith. Design your very own vision board, to give focused intention with your direction. Come with ideas and bring anything you would like to add, to give it that personal touch.
Feb. 12: Love Stories with Pat Babel.
March 11: Rocking Chair Pilgrimage with Pat Babel. Starting at your birth, journey through your life and notice the sacred times, people, and places.