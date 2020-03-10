The fourth installment of St. Peter UCC’s Faces by the Cross performance series will feature Pontius Pilate as portrayed by Pastor Peter Detterline, on Sunday, March 22 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located on Route 23 in Knauertown (1920 Ridge Road, Pottstown, PA 19465).
According to Pastor Detterline, “Pontius Pilate served as the fifth procurator of Judaea from 26 to 36 A.D. Little is known of him other than what is found in the New Testament. He declared that Jesus thought himself King of the Jews, convicted him of treason, and had him crucified.”
The “Faces by the Cross” performances are intended to humanize and personalize the story of the Passion of Christ and the Resurrection. According to Pastor Detterline, “Our goal is to bring these characters to life in a way that’s both entertaining and relatable, both for our congregation and for people in the community seeking to reconnect with their faith. We want to give people the opportunity to experience what it was like to be there and to witness these events.”
Each week pastors are portraying a different character in the Faces by the Cross series. The next performance on Sunday, March 29, profiles Mary the Mother of Jesus as performance by the Reverend Ann Few.
A reenactment of the Last Supper is planned for 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, April 9, with participants sharing a simple meal and breaking bread together at a common table in Holy Communion.
Easter Sunday April 12 will begin with an 8 a.m. outdoor bonfire service, where participants will write down their concerns and challenges and toss them into the fire in the spirit of the Resurrection and new beginnings. Breakfast follows at 9 a.m., with a traditional Easter service at 10:30 a.m.