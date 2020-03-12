1st Street Players in Birdsboro proudly present Neil Simon’s "Rumors" on March 20, 21, 27, and 28 at 8 p.m.
“At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden's Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. Gathering for their 10th wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken, and wife, Chris, must get the story straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.” - Samuel French
To purchase tickets, go to 1ststreetplayers.org.