The 1st Street Players, a small community theater in Birdsboro, present the musical production of "A New Brain" Oct. 18 to 26.
"By the Tony Award-winning authors of Falsettos, here is an energetic, sardonic, often comical musical about a composer during a medical emergency. Gordon collapses into his lunch and awakes in the hospital, surrounded by his maritime-enthusiast lover, his mother, a co-worker, the doctor, and the nurses. Reluctantly, he had been composing a song for a children’s television show that features a frog — Mr. Bungee — and the specter of this large green character and the unfinished work haunts him throughout his medical ordeal. What was thought to be a tumor turns out to be something more operable, and Gordon recovers, grateful for a chance to compose the songs he yearns to produce." — Samuel French
Cast
Gordon - Robert Sicilia
Roger - Seth Harkins
Rhoda - Taylor Patullo
Mimi - Jen Hallman
Lisa - Liz Robertson
Mr. Bungee - Steve Daniels
Waitress / Nancy Dee - Ashley Russo
Richard - Charles Troxel
Minister - Bill Leech
Doctor - Elizabeth Manwiller
The Birdsboro Community Theater is located at 301 E. 1st St.
Tickets are for sale at 1ststreetplayers.org.