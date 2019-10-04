A New Brain

The 1st Street Players, in Birdsboro, present the musical production of "A New Brain" Oct. 18 to 26.

The 1st Street Players, a small community theater in Birdsboro, present the musical production of "A New Brain" Oct. 18 to 26.

"By the Tony Award-winning authors of Falsettos, here is an energetic, sardonic, often comical musical about a composer during a medical emergency. Gordon collapses into his lunch and awakes in the hospital, surrounded by his maritime-enthusiast lover, his mother, a co-worker, the doctor, and the nurses. Reluctantly, he had been composing a song for a children’s television show that features a frog — Mr. Bungee — and the specter of this large green character and the unfinished work haunts him throughout his medical ordeal. What was thought to be a tumor turns out to be something more operable, and Gordon recovers, grateful for a chance to compose the songs he yearns to produce." — Samuel French

Cast

Gordon - ​Robert Sicilia

Roger - Seth Harkins

Rhoda - Taylor Patullo

Mimi - Jen Hallman

Lisa - Liz Robertson

Mr. Bungee - Steve Daniels

Waitress / Nancy Dee - Ashley Russo

Richard - Charles Troxel

Minister - Bill Leech

Doctor - Elizabeth Manwiller

The Birdsboro Community Theater is located at 301 E. 1st St.

Tickets are for sale at 1ststreetplayers.org.

