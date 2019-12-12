Hamburg officials and local legislators gathered to celebrate a state grant awarded for Etchberger Memorial Park’s rehabilitation project.
Etchberger Memorial Park was named in recognition of Hamburg hero Richard Loy Etchberger.
His son, Cory Etchberger, a native of Hamburg and current resident of Collegeville, stood in front of his father’s memorial sign at the park on Dec. 12 to thank those who assisted with the grant.
“This grant means folks in the future will be able to benefit from the park and the fact that his name is here is quite special and I just want to make sure that folks in the future understand why this park is named after him,” said Cory.
Richard Loy Etchberger was post-humously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2010 for his courageous actions in the Battle of Lima Site 85 in the Vietnam War.
“What made him a hero really was helping others, that’s his legacy, helping others and making sure that others benefit,” said Cory. “The park continues that legacy.”
To Sen. David G. Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks) and Rep. Jerry Knowles (R-Schuylkill), Cory said, “I just want to say ‘thank you.’ Continue to keep Dad’s legacy alive. It’s people like you that continue from one generation to the next. You’ve done so much for our family and for his name and it’s an honor to be here with you today.”
Argall commended Hamburg Borough for applying for the state grant, which he said is very competitive.
“Certainly, it is for a good cause. Anything we can do to honor your father, Hamburg’s authentic American hero, is certainly appropriate and there are generations to come, as well as the existing children here in the community, that are going to benefit from this grant,” said Argall.
Knowles agreed that state funding is very competitive.
“The applications are graded. They are taken very seriously,” said Knowles. “I’m proud of all of the communities that I represent but I really commend Hamburg. You guys work very hard to keep things going.”
Hamburg officials shared in celebrating the state grant.
“This is a beautiful park due to the devotion of our recreation director Mike Kershner and the borough workers who take care of it as well,” said Hamburg Mayor George Holmes. “I think it is a fitting tribute to your father. We hold him dear and we continue to hold this park dear for all of the Borough residents… The park will continue to be an important part of the Borough.”
The project, funded by a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources state grant of $183,700, will include construction of a parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and lighting, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
Hamburg Borough Manager Marisa C. Lenceski said the Borough wrote and submitted the grant application in April 2019. The grant is part of DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program, which assists communities with planning for public parks, recreation, conservation areas, and facilities, among other community projects.
“I’m very proud of everyone; it was a group effort,” said Lenceski, noting that the grant application was compiled by a Grant Committee consisting of Borough Council members, Our Town Foundation Executive Director Deena Kershner and Hamburg Borough Recreation Director Michael Kershner. “We’re looking forward to the safety improvements that are much needed at the park. The dilapidated equipment will be improved. I just think it’s a big win for Hamburg, so we’re very excited.”
“One of the biggest wins is the safety improvement,” said Hamburg Borough Council President Joshua Shaffer.
He explained that the playground equipment was installed in 1997 and is dilapidated and much of it is unsafe. The project includes safety improvement along with the ADA accessibility, putting in some more parking and walkways to help improve accessibility for ADA compliance.
Lenceski anticipates that work on the park project will begin as soon as possible in 2020.
The current play equipment will be removed. The Tot Lot near the pool entrance will be moved to the playground area away from the roadway to improve safety.
The arts and crafts building, which Lenceski said is dilapidated and under-utilized, will be demolished to open up more space for the play area and improve drainage issues, said Lenceski.
Both new play equipment areas, one for ages 2 to 5 and another for ages 5 to 12, will be located together around the pavilion. There will also be new swings and a merry-go-all.
“It will have inclusive play equipment,” said Lenceski.
“This is just phase one of the revitalization of the park,” said Shaffer. “Hopefully, there will be more to come.”