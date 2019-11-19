A state grant has been awarded for the rehabilitation of Etchberger Memorial Park in Hamburg Borough.
“The Borough is elated at the opportunity to improve the conditions at the Etchberger Memorial Park. This grant will help us provide a safe place for the residents and visitors to enjoy recreational activities in the Borough,” said Hamburg Borough Manager Marisa C. Lenceski. “It’s a center for recreation allowing for activities that bring the community together.”
The project, funded by a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources state grant of $183,700, will include construction of a parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and lighting, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
Lenceski said the Borough wrote and submitted the grant application in April 2019 for the grant awarded as part of DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program, which assists communities with planning for public parks, recreation, conservation areas, and facilities, among other community projects.
Lenceski anticipates that work on the project will begin as soon as possible in 2020.
“The Borough would like to thank its project partners, including but not limited to, Sen. Argall, Rep. Knowles, Berks County Planning Commission, Schuylkill River Greenway Association, Our Town Foundation, as well as all other local civic organizations and individuals who have supported our park throughout the years,” said Lenceski.
“The play equipment in the eastern and central portions of the park is outdated, deteriorating and continues to be a safety concern for parents. Addressing these programs will open up many new opportunities for local families to enjoy the park,” said Sen. David G. Argall (R-29) in the Nov. 15 announcement. “Numerous individuals and local organizations have worked extremely hard to improve the park setting in recent years. I am thankful that this grant will build on their efforts and allow even more local residents to enjoy this wonderful asset to our community.”
“Our municipal parks, open spaces and greenways offer a variety of recreational opportunities that improve the quality of life for our residents,” said Rep. Jerry Knowles (R-125). “The funds from this grant will help enhance the quality and variety of outdoor experiences our area has to offer.”
The park was named in recognition of Hamburg hero Richard Loy Etchberger, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2010 for his courageous actions in the Battle of Lima Site 85 in the Vietnam War.
“This is fantastic news, both for the park and the Borough,” said Hamburg Mayor George Holmes. “Our workers do a great job maintaining Etchberger Park, and this grant helps ensure it will continue to be a fitting tribute to one of Hamburg’s great heroes.”
In addition to many Hamburg area families using the playground equipment, Holmes said early mornings see many dog walkers and bike riders using the park.