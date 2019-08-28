Hawk Mountain Sanctuary will dedicate an official Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission roadside marker on Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. in the Visitor Center Gallery. Following remarks by Stephen Edge, the grandson of Sanctuary Founder Rosalie Edge, and others, guests will be invited to walk the short distance for the unveiling.
The dedication honors the 1934 founding of Hawk Mountain as the world’s first refuge for birds of prey and coincides with the Sanctuary’s 85th anniversary as a landmark in the American Conservation Movement. The event is free and open to the public.
The historical marker will be placed along Hawk Mountain Road near the trailhead entrance.
Hawk Mountain Sanctuary will also host its annual Autumn Native Plant Sale on Sept. 14 outside of the Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring more than 100 species of native trees, grasses, vines, shrubs, and flowering plants.
The sale is open to the public, and all proceeds benefit Hawk Mountain's conservation and education programs.
Native plants available for purchase include asters, goldenrods, milkweeds, coneflowers, brown-eyed susans, and more. Plant sale volunteers will help make the sale enjoyable, educational, and as convenient as possible; they will carry purchases to buyers' cars, store them until the end of the day's visit, and offer great gardening tips. Additionally, garden volunteers will be present to help visitors with plant selection and care. The bookstore also offers a year-round selection of native plant gardening books for those interested in learning more.
The sale also provides a great reason to explore the Sanctuary's trails and scenic overlooks, since the Autumn Hawkwatch will be in full swing and migrating hawks can be seen soaring in increasing numbers. Mid-September is the peak of broad-winged hawk migration, Hawk Mountain's most numerous migrant, so big flights are possible.
In addition to the sale, the Sanctuary will be celebrating its 85th anniversary. Visitors can take a free piece of cake and are invited to view the grand unveiling of the new, official state historical marker, featuring keynote speaker Stephen Edge, grandson of Sanctuary Founder Rosalie Edge. Staff, volunteers, and trainees will also offer the regular weekend programs, including the free Raptors Up Close program. Upcoming events and details are always available at hawkmountain.org/events.
The 2,500-acre Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is the world’s first refuge for birds of prey and is open to the public year-round by trail-fee or membership, which in turn supports the non-profit organization’s raptor conservation mission and local-to-global research, training, and education programs. To learn more about Hawk Mountain or other programs, please call 610-756-6961 or visit www.hawkmountain.org.