The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has frozen in-state tuition for undergraduate students at Kutztown University and Pennsylvania's 13 other state universities, its board of governors announced on April 29.
It is the first time in its 38-year history that the state system has held tuition at the same rate for a second consecutive year, a move made more difficult by the added financial challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic that closed campuses this semester, officials said.
Basic in-state tuition for undergraduate students at the system’s 14 universities will remain at $7,716 for the 2020-21 academic year. Also remaining the same will be the system’s technology fee for students, which stands at $478 for the academic year. Both rate freezes were approved unanimously.
“We are united in believing that even under these historic, extraordinary circumstances, the state system must maintain its affordability and not pass the burden of these times onto our students,” said Cindy Shapira, chairwoman of the board of governors, in a press release. “While the coronavirus has impacted so much of our society and economy, what remains the same is our mission to provide quality, affordable, accessible public higher education.”
Prior to last year, only once — the 1998-99 academic year — did the board approve a year-to-year hold on tuition, but the two-year hold is unprecedented.
“Pennsylvania will recover from this pandemic, and our outstanding universities will have a role in leading the recovery,” Chancellor Dan Greenstein wrote in a press release. “To be a leader will take courage, and the Board showed that kind of courage today by choosing to be on the side of students and affordability. We will be here to educate the business, healthcare, education, and community leaders of tomorrow by maintaining our place as the affordable higher education option for students of the Commonwealth.”