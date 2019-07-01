Turn back the hands of time and travel from Colonial times, to the Canal and Civil War era of the 1860s to life working on a 19th Century farm. Experience life of the past through hands-on activities, old fashioned games, costumed guides and presentations. It’s a day of fun and learning for the entire family!
Berks Parks and Recreation hosts “Step Back in Time Day” on Sunday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Berks County Heritage Center, located at 1102 Red Bridge Rd., Reading (Bern Township).
Throughout the day, hands-on activities will include ice cream making, buzz saws, wallpaper fans, bean bags, quilting, candle dipping, and wash day chores. Kids will enjoy our hands-on Benjamin Franklin’s Experiment boat race. You can also watch demonstrations of rug hooking, needlework, schnitzelbank, bobbin lace, wool processing, and tatting.
While on the Heritage Center property, take tours of the Heritage Center Farm Buildings, Melcher’s Grist Mill, Hiester Canal Center, Gruber Wagon Works, and the Salad & Herb Garden.
This program is presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 610-374-8839, visit www.countyofberks.com/parks or find us on Facebook under Berks County Parks and Recreation.