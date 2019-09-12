The Daniel Boone Homestead in Exeter Township invites the public to Heritage Day on Sept. 28. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., see what life was like in the 18th century.
The entire site will be filled with 18th-century demonstrations. Visit with period attired volunteers and learn about cooking on the open hearth, making butter, and baking in the bake oven. This year’s food theme is apples, so learn about ways this fruit was used in the 18th century.
Tradesmen will demonstrate blacksmithing, gun building, carpentry, and scrimshaw. Spinning, weaving, and flax processing will illustrate how painstakingly time consuming it was to make clothes for the family. Witness the power of the 18th-century, water-driven, vertical sawmill and ride with draft horses Hank and Hunter as they pull the wagon around the historic area.
Visit with Darius Puff, a Leni Lenape descendant, and examine his furs and stone tools. Children will be able to try their hand at quill pen writing and candle dipping.
New this year will be the Cracked Walnuts, playing historic tunes, the 18th-Century Apothecary and back by popular demand, the Colonial Angler. A Tavern will be set up in the Wayside Lodge, where you can learn 18th-century tavern games, purchase some sweet treats or a bit of Spruce Beer (Birch Beer for us). Interact with new tradespeople and learn about basket making.
Yost’s Roast will be having a pig roast on sale as well as another food vendor for lunch or a snack. A big thank you to our sponsors for this event: New Rhoads Transportation, Stonersville Social Quarter and an anonymous donor.
Admission is charged. The Daniel Boone Homestead is located at 400 Daniel Boone Road, Birdsboro, PA, 19508. For more information call 610-582-4900 or visit www.danielboonehomestead.org. Proceeds benefit the educational and interpretive programs at the Daniel Boone Homestead.