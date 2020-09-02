The Strausstown Lions Club hosts the 49th Annual Antique Auto Show and Flea Market, modified to meet COVID-19 restrictions.
“Due to COVID-19, there will be several changes to the show to maximize safety for the patrons, car owners and volunteers,” car show co-chairs Dwayne Evans and Ryan Gebely announced in the event release. “We ask that everyone follow the government mandates and wear face masks if you cannot maintain 6 feet apart or social distance. The show will be operated in accordance with the recommended government guidelines.”
The Auto Show and Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Strausstown Lions Community Park, 10 Wilson Ave., Strausstown, located along Route 183, half mile south of Interstate 78, Exit 19.
All show cars must be preregistered by Sept. 5. The show car gate is open from 9 a.m. to noon. During that time, show vehicles enter the show field and separated into areas based on year and manufacturer. The first 200 entries will receive a souvenir dash plaque for entering the show. Senior cars, those having previously won a first place award at an Antique Automobile Club of America meet, will receive a participation award.
“There will be no judging of cars this year.”
The Flea Market opens to vendors at 6:30 a.m. The market includes automotive parts, tools, accessories, literature, general antiques and collectibles, as well as arts and crafts.
“Flea market spaces will be set up in a checkerboard pattern for social distancing.”
The event also features live entertainment by The Uptown Band at 11 a.m.
“This top of the line band is sponsored by C&C Pizza, Bell & Evans, Nature Accents, JDM Services and other local businesses.”
Antique gas engines and equipment will be operating throughout the day.
Food and refreshments will be available in the pavilion area, featuring a selection of items. There will be no chicken BBQ meals available this year.
Spectator admission is a $5 donation. Ages 16 and younger are admitted free.
“All proceeds are used in support of the blind, the hearing impaired and community betterment.”