Students become firefighters for a day

Eastern Berks Fire Department visited St. Francis Academy in Bally on Oct. 11 as part of Fire Prevention Week.

Jayme Benfield and Zach Holley show Landon Bankes, Chase Heffner, Rachel Grater and Lahela Keifer how to use a fire hose on a fire. Submitted photo

Harry Simpson lets first grader Colin Greich model the vest firemen wear to fight remote brush fires. Submitted photo

Jeff Reitnauer of Eastern Berks Fire Department explains the tools on the fire truck to students at St. Francis Academy. Submitted photo

Firemen from the Eastern Berks Fire Department line up behind students from St. Francis Academy in Bally. The students learned how heavy a fire hose can be. Submitted photo

Eastern Berk Fire Department fireman Scott Reitnauer demonstrated to St. Francis Academy students how firefighters crawl in a smoke-filled room to find people and pets during a fire. Submitted photo