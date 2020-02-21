Students at St. Francis Academy in Bally participated in the Heart Challenge. During the week of Feb. 10, students got their heart pumping by activities such as jump rope and dancing. Students in grades K through 8 raised $1,725.60 for the American Heart Association.
Bally
Students jump, dance for Heart Challenge
Students jump, dance for Heart Challenge
- MediaNews Group
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Religious group returns to stage hate-filled speech on KU’s campus
- Birdsboro Twisters F1, F2 Squads head to Disney Quest Championship
- Twin Valley presents ‘Newsies’ March 19 to 22
- In Bethel Township, residents getting weary, wary of development
- T-bone crash in Exeter Township sends 1 driver to hospital; other driver cited
- Kutztown Rotary Farmers Night celebrates ag community
- Building a Better Boyertown hosts ribbon cutting for The Simple Life
- 2-alarm fire burning at chemical plant near Topton
- Hyatt Dental Sleep Medicine opens in Boyertown
- MCCC welcomes four-time Grammy-nominated children’s musicians Trout Fishing in America