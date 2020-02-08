Throughout the day Friday, Feb. 7, Kutztown University students and professors lauded the upcoming return of Maxatawny Township’s 3rd voting precinct to campus, approved by Berks County Commissioners the day prior.
“I think it’s a good transition, because the [previous] polling place is too far. If [students] can’t drive, they can’t get to it,” said Stephen Haase, a junior cinema, television and media production major. “I think having it on campus is more accessible for younger people to vote.”
The polling place for the third precinct, covering the northwestern section of the township, will move from the Maxatawny Township Municipal Building at 127 Quarry Road in the village of Monterey to the Student Recreation Center on Campus Drive near Baldy Road, about three miles west.
“The [previous] polling location for Maxatawny 3 is at the extreme eastern border of the precinct, and just over the border is the voting location for the neighboring precinct,” said KU professor Eric Johnson, a resident of the third precinct.
The first precinct’s polling place, Zion’s Union Church, 329 Church Road, is about a mile and a half east of the township building.
The polling place was previously in the lobby of Keystone Hall, across from the Student Recreation Center, until 2013.
Johnson was among a group of KU community members who urged county officials to bring the polling place back, first by writing letters, then helping students get to the polling place, and finally speaking to Berks County Commissioners directly. KU operated a shuttle, bringing students between the polling place and campus, though, last year, Johnson said, it broke down.
Additionally, students faced challenges with scheduling – trying to vote between classes and meals and enduring long waits for the shuttle and/or to vote.
KU senior Peyton Williams, a music major and Student Government Board representative, lives in Maxatawny Township near KU’s campus, and is registered to vote there. She believes the move will help her and fellow students get to the polling place.
”Speaking for myself, given my schedule and when I lived on campus, I didn’t have time to go to south side, get my car, drive to the poll and back, find a parking space in the south side lot and then go back for class,” Williams said. “This will make it way more convenient for students to be able to voice their opinions and can be worked around class schedules way more easily.”
Scheduling and transportation were not the only challenges voters have faced at the prior location, though, Johnson said.
“In 2016, I witnessed some activists that were blocking the entrance to the polling place and also harassing students,” Johnson said. “There was nothing that could be done about it,” he added, citing a lack of local law enforcement in Maxatawny Township, which is covered primarily by the State Police Reading.
“That kind of voting, election law violation is a low priority call [to state police]. The police were called, but there was no response,” Johnson added. “It was frustrating, because I talked to some of the students, some of them were voting for the first time and they felt a little intimidated, they felt weird about the whole situation, and they couldn’t vote in peace.”
Johnson highlighted efforts by Sandy Green, KU community liaison, and Kenneth Hawkinson, KU president, in taking key steps to help move the polling location.
The new location, he added, will be among the largest in Berks County.
On behalf of the university, Matt Santos, vice president of University Relations and Athletics, said, “We are thankful to the commissioners and everyone who supported the effort to bring the voting polls back to campus this spring. We look forward to hosting community members on election day and working with our students to increase their participation at the polls.”