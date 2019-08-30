St. Francis Academy in BallyStudents welcomed with chalk words of encouragement Students welcomed for first day of school at St. Francis Academy in Bally 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email St. Francis Academy in Bally welcomes kindergartners on their first day of school. Submitted photo St. Francis Academy Principal Philip Repko high-fives first-graders on the school's first day. Submitted photo In Bally, St. Francis Academy parents and friends 'chalked the walk' the night before the school's first day, writing words of encouragement and best wishes. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save More from this section FILE-SIMONE BILES CO: WOMAN GIVES BIRTH ALONE IN JAIL CELL (GRAPHIC) Missouri School District Bans Backpacks, Bags from Home Football Games Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNashville recording artist Sam Schmidthuber headlines Honey Brook Music Fest'Bio-banding' of Young Athletes: A way to keep kids playing sports and reduce injuryOld-time farm life showcased at Historic Dreibelbis Farm FestivalMusic Fest rocks Honey Brook, supports food pantryKutztown Community Library celebrates founder, 70th anniversaryNew mural, electrical boxes painted in HamburgHolstein wins Supreme at 2019 Chester County 4-H Dairy Round-UpTrucker who took sleeping pills 3 hours before driving falls asleep at wheel, Exeter police sayTalisman Players give audiences more with 'Oliver!'Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club presents over $12,700 in community contributions Images Videos