Studio B is excited to celebrate its 11th anniversary with an opening of its 12th annual December exhibit entitled “Illuminate.”
The exhibit, sponsored by Tompkins VIST Bank, opens Dec. 6, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m., and runs through Jan. 12, 2020. The exhibition and opening reception are free and open to the public.
The gallery’s artist members and new friends have been invited to feature their best work. Various media, from oil, pencil, and watercolor to clay, glass, and fiber, will be represented. This annual exhibit showcases dozens of local artists and offers an array of styles. Awards will be presented at the opening reception in multiple categories.
“We like to bring light to our artists’ best works so we can ILLUMINATE their talents,” said Studio B director Susan Biebuyck. “This exhibit is another opportunity for the many talented people who have graced our walls to exhibit and for us to celebrate their artistic accomplishments. We want to ease our community into the darker months by showcasing the illumination of talent by our artist members and friends.”
“Even in tough economic times, art is an investment gift. It brings joy and hope to both the giver and the receiver,” Biebuyck noted. “This is a special annual exhibit for us. We opened our doors for the first time with this exhibit in 2008. As part of the Holiday House Tour we were introduced to hundreds of visitors to Studio B that evening and look forward to hundreds every year during this annual community celebration!”
The gallery is located at 39 E. Philadelphia Ave. in Boyertown. Please visit studiobbb.org for more information.