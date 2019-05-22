Summers at Kutztown Community Library is not just about reading anymore. Now, there’s Summer Quest where everyone can read, learn and enjoy a plethora of activities!
With this year’s program, kids can learn a variety of life skills and earn prizes by completing several activities on the Summer Quest Tracker, which people can pick up on June 10.
The tasks cover various indoor and outdoor ventures that will help keep everyone active and curious throughout the upcoming summer break. It doesn’t only benefit the kids. Adults can get involved in the fun with their own version of the tracker. With similar activities, families can conquer the expeditions of Summer Quest together.
With the recent educational push for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) in school systems, libraries decided to include STEM-centered learning, and thus, the summer reading program was transformed into Summer Quest last year. The change made the program welcoming to everyone rather than keeping it exclusive to bookworms. This alleviated issues with reluctant readers feeling excluded by the program’s previous requirements of going through book after book.
The youth librarian, Taylor Kutz, has been having a blast as well, saying, “I’m enjoying learning new things along with everyone attending the events.”
The program’s revamp incorporated new ventures, such as crafts, playing outside, stargazing, and learning about a variety of topics.
It took an incredible amount of work to come up with STEM- related activities, but one library staff member, Megan Waidelich, took on the task. Megan worked with Miss Taylor to plan events to help children get the full Summer Quest experience. The youth loved the idea when they saw it was fun, and parents appreciated the fact that their children were involved in learning.
Miss Taylor’s goals with the revised summer program remain the same, which is “getting the kids excited to come into the library and introduce them to new things.” Summer Quest gives a nice introduction to different books from the library’s collections and can help children find something they’re passionate about. Babies through teens will earn prize bags with STEM-based toys and games to keep expanding their newfound knowledge and interests.
So, come quest with us at Kutztown Community Library, at 70 Bieber Alley, this summer.