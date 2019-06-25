For those working on Summer Quest Trackers, there are lots of activities in July to help you finish your tasks at Kutztown Community Library. If you haven’t started yet, don’t worry. There’s plenty of time to stop by the library and participate in the fun.
Summer Quest is a list of tasks and readings that children, teens, and adults can do to win prizes. Kids can learn life skills by completing Activity Trackers, which cover various indoor and outdoor adventures that will keep everyone curious throughout the rest of summer. With the new adult version of the tracker, families can conquer the expeditions of Summer Quest together!
The library hosts a variety of events in conjunction with Summer Quest: story times are offered for ages 5 and under, elementary programs are Thursdays at 10 a.m., teen activities are Tuesdays at 1 p.m., and Teen Reading Lounge returns July 10 at 1 p.m. Adults and older teens also have Reading by Genre, which they can attend to find new titles, expand their literary horizons, and possibly find a new favorite book.
The fan favorite Line Dancing returns July 11 with Miss Megan teaching kids simple line dancing routines. Eddy Ray the Magician will have a comedy-filled magic show on July 18; audience participation is highly encouraged. The last event is Star Wars to Starry Night on July 25 that consists of a hands-on art program that blends Van Gogh and Star Wars. These activities are made possible by Five Points Cricket Farm, the Muth family, and Colorfin respectively.
Painting and Pizza kicks off teen events with a lesson on how to paint a sunset followed by eating pizza on July 9. Kylie is doing Henna Tattoos on July 16, and then Miss Lacie is having a dance party on July 23. Play a variety of dancing games, like Just Dance!, on the big screen in the Community Room. The final teen activity is Ady Cakes on July 30 when teens can decorate cupcakes while learning about Ady’s experience on Cupcake Wars. All these events are possible thanks to the Friends of KCL.
Adults and older teens can join us on July 11 and 25 for Reading by Genre at 5 p.m. to talk about recent books they’ve read. The theme for this month is “More Than Just Pictures: Graphic Novels, Movies, and Picturesque Descriptions worth a Thousand Words,” and there will be theme-applicable snacks to enjoy. Those who attend can receive book recommendations or review a title if they wish.
There are also other programs. On July 9 at 7 p.m., the KCL Book Club, Cover to Cover, will be discussing “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict. On July 12 at 7:30 p.m., join Berks County Amateur Astronomy Society at Kutztown Community Library to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing. The event is for all ages to learn about the Earth, the Moon, and the stars. Patrons can stargaze afterwards and ask any questions they may have about what’s in space.
Check the events calendar for specific details and other weekly programs at kutztownlibrary.org.