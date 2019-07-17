The Longswamp Township Park Recreation Committee hosted its first Swamp Fest at Longswamp Township Park on State Street in Mertztown on June 29. The recreation committee hopes to make this an annual event.
“Due to weather, it got a little swampier than expected, but everyone stuck it out and had a great time!” said Leann Sacks of the Longswamp Township Park Recreation Committee.
The event included A Mush Ball Tournament; local non-profit organizations selling breakfast, lunch and dinner; a 5k run and one mile walk; a scavenger hunt of 10 local historical homes; crafters corner; kids’ games and crafts; and entertainment provided by the band Juniors Grades followed by Mike Hertzog & the Blue Mountain Gang.
“Congratulations to co-champs of the Mush Ball Tournament: Longswamp Traveling Hogs and Topton TCOC,” said Sacks.
Swamp Fest also encouraged attendees to dress in their best swamp gear for the Swamp Monster and Toad Costume Contest. Winners were Samuel Sacks from Mertztown, Nova Lyn Sage Hess from Mertztown and Evie Grim from Fleetwood.
The day concluded at dusk with a 4th of July Fireworks show.
“The Committee would like to the volunteers, sponsors, crafters, and the community for an amazing Swamp Fest,” said Sacks.