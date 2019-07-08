Experience a beautiful, 4 ½-mile train ride on Kutztown’s Allentown & Auburn Railroad with the Kutztown Community Library on Aug. 3.
Lunch Express will be at 11 a.m. and the Ice Cream Express rides are at 1, 3, and 6 p.m. Lunch Express includes a hot dog, chips, ice cream, and a drink and the Ice Cream Express include an ice cream treat. Ages 2 and younger ride for free. Additional snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
The train leaves from Kutztown’s train station, 232 Railroad Street. Passengers will also have an opportunity to shop at Usborne’s Book Fair and enjoy a free story time. Kutztown Community Library will also receive 50 percent of the book profits during this time.
Kutztown Community Library is selling tickets for Library Express to fundraise for library programs. Buy tickets from the library at 70 Bieber Alley, Kutztown or at the train station on Aug. 3. For more information call 610-683-5820 or visit kutztownlibrary.org.