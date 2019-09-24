A new sign announces a transition from Living Rock Bible Church in Elverson to CROSSroads, a Bible Fellowship Church.
After the pastor of Living Rock Bible Church retired, the congregation voted to become part of the Bible Fellowship Church denomination. At a church service on Sept. 15, a new sign was dedicated, which announces the name change to CROSSroads.
An interim pastor, Mark Morrison, was installed back in February to oversee the transition and “plant” a new church.
How does one go from a Nebraska field to a small church in Elverson? Through church planting, of course! Mark and Barb Morrison have been involved with aiding small churches for over 30 years, most recently in Paradise, PA. They have seen small churches coming and going, and thankfully, mostly growing. From the time Mark was a child, who accompanied his preacher father to small congregations, until he met, married, and grew a family of his own with Barb, he has known the call that God put on his heart to pastor small churches.
Today Mark and Barb are thankful to be a part of CROSSroads – a Bible Fellowship Church.
The new sign along Rt. 23 (across from Anthony D’Ambrosio Chrysler/Dodge) proclaims a new direction for this new congregation.
Pastor Morrison believes that God allows people to come to a crossroads in their lives, so that they can find the freeing message of the cross.
CROSSroads welcomes visitors and hopes to see many from the community. Come worship and grow with us!