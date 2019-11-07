The Talisman Players of Kutztown selected the cast for its next production “The Emperorʼs New Clothes” after receiving exciting news that they have been named the Official Resident Theatre Company of The Boyertown State Theatre.
The State Theatreʼs Board of Directors were very enthused about this addition to its community outreach program and looks forward to members of the Boyertown community participating in future Talisman productions both on and off the stage.
Coming to Kutztown University and the Boyertown State Theatre in January, Tom Nardone, director, has announced a spectacular cast for “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” a fable about a very self-absorbed Emperor who thinks only about the clothes he wear.
The cast includes Matthew Luppackino, in the title role, Susan Mangold as his Empress, Christine Nardone Storch as the evil Prime Minister “Han” and making his debut with the players Jason Garcia as an Imperial General.
The story surrounds the antics of two mischievous travelers, Zar and Zan portrayed by Talisman veterans, Liz Weimar and Megan Laudenslager, as they seek to assist the Royal Weavers (Ann Priester Towne, B.Fayne Falco, Karen Wannamaker and Lisa Weckerle.)
The cast, spanning seven decades in age, is not complete without Alex Garcia, Gemma Gates, Carly Kudryk, Vivien Setliff, Grace Sirrakos, and Charlotte Storch as DRAGONS and Guards and the Imperial Page.
The production will open on Jan. 17 in the Georgian Room of Old Main at KU, with an evening performance at 7 p.m.; followed by 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. performances on Jan. 18. Plans are in the works to have a brunch at noon to allow patrons attending either Saturday show a chance to include the brunch making the day even more special. The show closes at KU on Jan. 19 at 3 p.m.
The production will move to the Boyertown State Theatre for final performances on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. and Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.
Nardone suggests that tickets for this production, which he thinks will sell out, would make an excellent holiday gift. For more information, go to talismanplayers.com.