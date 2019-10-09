Tempers flared at the Greenwich Township supervisors meeting Oct. 7 over assertions on social media that a secret meeting had been held at the township building, ostensibly relating to the controversial Crossroads X-2 warehouse project.
The meeting, held on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., was an executive session between the Greenwich Township supervisors and their solicitor, Alexander Elliker of Wyomissing.
Turns out, the subject was not the controversial warehouse.
Instead, it was another controversial project, a 106-unit manufactured home development known as Highpointe.
UMH Properties, owner of Highland Estates on Old Route 22, had asked the township to rezone a 69-acre tract to allow for the development. The supervisors rejected the request in July.
At the Oct. 2 executive session, Elliker informed the supervisors that that UMH Properties had appealed their decision to Berks County Court.
Elliker pleaded with opponents of Crossroads X-2 to check their facts before making posts on Facebook that impinge the integrity of the supervisors and himself as a professional attorney.
The executive session, he said, was a perfectly legal consultation between the supervisors and their attorney. Executive sessions, by law, are not open to the public.
As required, he said, the supervisors made the session public by listing it on the agenda of its Oct. 7 monthly meeting.
Dodie Sable, an outspoken opponent of the warehouse, acknowledged positing on Facebook that a "private" meeting had taken place at the township building.
"Eleven residents called me and said there were cars parked outside the township building," she said.
Sable said she could not find any reference on the township website to an executive session on Oct. 2. She urged the township to be more forthcoming in keeping the public informed.
The exchange highlighted growing tension over the Crossroads X-2 warehouse, a 475,000 distribution center on 44 acres along Route 737, north of the Krumsville interchange on Interstate 78.
PSI JVI Krumsville Road LLC, the developer, filed a preliminary plan on Crossroads X-2 in March 2018. The move followed the supervisors’ rejection of Crossroads X-1 in December 2017, which was appealed by the developer to Berks County Court.
A decision on the preliminary plan for Crossroads X-2, which has been extended eight times, is set for the supervisors meeting Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the township building.