Terre Hill Boy Scout Troop 172 competes in KLONDIKE Stampede

Terre Hill Boy Scout Troop 172 recently participated in the 2020 Conestoga River District KLONDIKE Stampede at Camp Mack, which is part of the PA Dutch Council BSA.
A total of 23 patrols from 14 area troops participated. Leading up to the weekend, scouts worked on preparing their gear and sled to work through 12 stations setup throughout the woods testing them on skills and knowledge such as fire building, first aid, knots, compass skills, and teamwork. Scouts could earn up to 20 points at each station along with bonus points for sleeping out overnight and turning in their score sheets early.
Terre Hill had two patrols participating. The Ranchers won 3rd place overall. The Longhorns won 1st place for best themed flag and 2nd place for best themed sled.
To learn more about Terre Hill Boy Scouts, call Scoutmaster Jim Leonard at 717-354-0037. Visit www.terrehillscouts.org.