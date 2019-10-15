Terre Hill Cub Scout Pack 172 sailed their 30-foot pirate ship into New Holland to participate in the New Holland Farmers Day annual parade on Oct. 3, placing first in Most Outstanding Youth Float.
The ship was piloted by Pirate Captain (Cubmaster) Eric Schwab and manned by 24 of the Pirate Schwabbie-Mates (Cub Scouts).
Armed with eight inch and four inch deck and bow cannons, the young pirate crew and ship's officers eagerly passed out more than 80 pounds of hard candy to the land-lovers along the parade route.
Sponsored by MVE Group, New Holland Woodworking Co., and Veritas Academy with a special thank you to Mr. Reynolds.
To learn more about our "Support the Troops" Campaign or for more information on how to join the merry crew please feel free to check out our website, www.terrehillscouts.org. Contact us at Pack172 Recruiter@gmail.org or via Michael Rose at 717-351-4625