Terre Hill Boy Scout Troop 172 brought home 1st place awards from the 2021 Conestoga River District Pandemic Prep Klondike event held at Camp Mack on Feb. 12 to 14. Part of the PA Dutch Council Boy Scouts of America, a total of 21 patrols participated from 12 different area troops.
Terre Hill had two patrols participating, with the QuarinTeamers taking 1st place overall in the competition with a score of 224, 1st place themed flag and 3rd place for patrol spirit.
The Sanitizer Squad won 1st place for themed sled.
"The teams did great. One group of older boys took 1st place out of the 21 patrols and the other was a young group with first time scouts who used it as a learning experience to build on for future years and were told to just do their best and go have some fun," said Troop 172 Assistant Scoutmaster Wayne Koppey.
The QuarinTeamers consisted of Isaiah Hansen, Hunter Weaver and Caleb Myers. Sanitizer Squad members were Andrew Herman, Logan Sheehan and Eric Schwab. Adult leaders who helped with the event were Jim Leonard, Dwayne Leonard, Wayne Koppey, John Hansen and Chad Herman.
"(This event) helps the boys learn team building experience working together both at the event to complete tasks, along with prepping for months to build and decorate their sled and gather all gear and skills needed," said Koppey.
Leading up to the weekend of the event, scouts worked on preparing their gear and sled to work through 11 different stations setup throughout the woods testing them on various skills and knowledge such as fire building, first aid, knots, compass skills, teamwork, and more. Scouts could earn up to 20 points at each station, along with bonus points.
Koppey hopes that the scouts learn what they can accomplish working together, "along with hoping that if they ever are in a real life situation where they need to use some first aid, survival, navigation skill, they will think back and know they did it."
He believes that by participating in something like this helps the scouts prepare for the future.
"(It) helps to build their confidence in skills they have learned along with being able to work together with others to solve various situations they encounter," said Koppey.
"It’s hard for some of these young boys to realize some of the life skills they are learning now, but I have had many young men (including my son in his 30s), come back after college and after they have started their career, and say how often they remember or have relied on something from their days in scouting or the doors that were opened for them in the world of business," continued Koppey.
He personally took four boys (including his own son) to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in 2002.
"We did over 100 miles of backpacking through the mountains during a drought and right after a major fire out there," he said. "We all learned a lot of what we could do together and now, those four boys have grown to young men, one being a senior mechanical engineer, another a VP for a major national bank, another owning a dental clinic, and another being a software developer in California," he said. "I’m proud of them all and they still talk about the scouting trips we did together."
To learn more about Terre Hill Boy Scouts, contact Scoutmaster Jim Leonard at 717-354-0037 or check out www.terrehillscouts.org.