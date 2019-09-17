Chester County Commissioners Michelle Kichline, Kathi Cozzone and Terence Farrell and District Attorney Tom Hogan are pleased to announce the support of the John R. Gailey III and JoEllen Berger Charitable Fund as the “Transformation” presenting sponsor of the fourth annual Chester County Color 5K run and walk. The event raises funds to combat the opioid and heroin epidemic in Chester County.
This year’s Color 5K will take place at Everhart Park in West Chester, on Oct. 5. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9:00 a.m. For details of the event, and to register in advance, go to http://chesco.org/color5k.
Chester County remains committed to tackling the opioid and heroin epidemic through intensive health, education, treatment, and law enforcement measures, coordinated by the Overdose Prevention Task Force. The Color 5K has attracted thousands of participants and supporters over the past three years, raising more than $110,000 to combat the opioid and heroin crisis.
Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Michelle Kichline said, “We thank the John R. Gailey III and JoEllen Berger Charitable Fund for its transformational support of this year’s Color 5K, making a significant contribution that will truly help us as we continue to raise funds and awareness to fight this addiction crisis. I also want to note the amazing community support that we have received for the Color 5K over the past three years, which regrettably proves that there are many people in Chester County who have been affected by this epidemic.”
“We are honored to take a leading role in supporting this year’s Color 5K,” said John Gailey, on behalf of his charitable fund. “The county’s outreach and prevention initiatives are critical to tackling the overdose epidemic in Chester County, and we believe these efforts will help lead overdose survivors to long-term recovery.”
Funds raised through this year’s Color 5K will continue to support the innovative program called COPE – Community Outreach and Prevention Education – that is specific to Chester County. Through this program, opioid overdose survivors who are being treated in the emergency room at all five hospitals in Chester County can meet with a certified recovery specialist within an hour of coming into the ER. The recovery specialist engages with the overdose survivor and provides personal support and a direct connection to treatment and recovery services.
“The goal of COPE is to move the overdose survivor from the ER to treatment – with his or her approval – regardless of insurance status, and to work with the survivor and family on how to navigate insurance coverage and ways to get treatment,” said Commissioner Kathi Cozzone. “The recovery specialist also meets with family members to give important information, provide Narcan and educate them how to use it.”
Commissioner Terence Farrell added, “Never before has a service like this been available to this extent, and the COPE program has become a reality, in part, thanks to the money raised by the Chester County Color 5K.”
Sponsorship opportunities for the Chester County Color 5K are still available. For more information on levels of sponsorship, contact Rebecca Brain, Chester County Communications Coordinator, at 610-344-6279 or email rbrain@chesco.org.