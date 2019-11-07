Galleries, artist studios, and art-related retail businesses in Bally, Boyertown, and Oley are preparing for the tenth annual Fall into Winter Tour Nov. 14 to 17. Participating venues will welcome tourists each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participation in the self-directed tour is free and open to the public.
Participating venues include Taylor Backes Glass Studio; Dancing Tree Creations Artisans Gallery and Studio, Studio B Fine Art Gallery, Other Farm Brewing Company, Frecon Farms, Valley Milkhouse, Simply Sherry, CD’s Place, and Scott Rothenberger’s PLACE Design Studio and showroom.
Each venue is offering two items for a raffle to be held at the close of the tour weekend—one item valued at $100 and a second valued at $50. Raffle tickets will be sold at each venue for $5 each.
Proceeds from this year’s raffle will benefit Studio B Fine Art Gallery, the home of the Arts and Activities Alliance, a committee of Building a Better Boyertown, a non-profit Main Street program dedicated to revitalizing small towns.
Addresses and directions for each venue can be found at each participating venue or on Facebook search "Fall into Winter BC 2019" or by contacting Scott Rothenberger, organizer of the 2019 tour: 610-428-1801, scott@designbyPLACE.com.
“I consider this year’s tour to be ‘creatively re-imagined,’” explained Rothenberger. “with my 10 plus years of event planning experience I have so many exciting ideas to add to the tour. And I’m considering my PLACE Design Studio as the Party PLACE!”
In addition to showcasing his own landscaping, interior design and event decorating work, Rothenberger is hosting other artists at his PLACE Design Studio, 1780 Route 100, Bally including pottery by Jennifer Baro; the quilts of Janet Henshaw and Sheila Stewart; food prepared by culinary artists from CD’s Place and Landis Store Hotel; confections by Simply Sherry; planters and doodle art by Beth Glick from Glick’s Greenhouse, and Craft Cocktails–A Night with Javier on Friday 3-7 p.m. and many others.
History:
The Fall into Winter Tour was inspired by beloved Boyertown High School pottery instructor Linda Rohrbach Austerberry. For over 30 years Austerberry opened her own home and studio to friends and art lovers to showcase and sell her pottery and to offer a few of her artist colleagues the opportunity to join her each season including Joe Hoover, Gail Fronheiser, Angela Colasanti, Ken Burton, and Debbie Burkert.
Following her retirement from teaching, Austerberry invited other artists to open their studios to the public, and in 2010 the Fall into Winter Tour was begun. Galleries, and art-related retail businesses were invited to become part of the tour. Each year different venues participated. In recent years, the tour included local businesses offering food and beverage products from the area’s orchards, gardens, and farms.
In 2018, after celebrating 50 years of creating pottery, Austerberry decided that 2018 was to be the final year of her “private show” at her home. Her work is now sold exclusively at Dancing Tree Creations Artisans Gallery and Studio, 220 South Reading Avenue, Boyertown, PA.
And while organizers determined that 2018 would be the last year of the annual tour, Rothenberger did not want to lose the tour in the communities’ schedules and has stepped in as organizer for 2019.