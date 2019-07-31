The 12th Annual Run4Sam 4mile/10K race will take place on Aug. 18 at Gring’s Mill Recreation Area in Wyomissing.
All participants can register on the day of the race beginning at 8 a.m. The 4-mile and 10K races will begin at 9:30, the 2-mile walk will begin at 9:45, and the Kids 12-and-under Fun Run/walk (about 1,600 feet) will begin following the race.
The Run4Sam is an annual event that benefits the Samuel Brooklyn Reed Memorial Scholarship, which is managed by the Berks County Community Foundation. The scholarship was established in honor of Samuel, a former Schuylkill Valley High School cross country runner whose life was taken September 1, 2007 by a hit and run, drunk driver while he was attending the University of Pittsburgh. Since its inception, the scholarship has awarded over $20,000 to local students.
In addition to the scholarship awards granted each year, the run gives back to the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. Since the first race in 2008, proceeds from this race have been donated to build new equipment at Gring’s Mill, provide useful, lifesaving, tools for park rangers, and beautiful flora to beautify the park system and trails.
The 4-mile and 10k wheel-measured course at Gring’s Mill Park follows the winding Tulpehocken creek on the Union Canal Towpath. This mostly flat, shaded trail will take you by several Berks historical landmarks, like the Gruber Wagon Works and Wertz’s Red Bridge on route to the finish line. It is no wonder why the event was heralded as one of the most scenic and well-organized events in Berks County.
Pre-register with friends, family, or co-workers, in teams of 5 or more, for a discount on race entry fees and chances to win great team prizes. All individuals participating will receive Run4Sam T-shirts while supplies last and all children will get a goodie-bag. There will be refreshments available, door prizes, awards for winning runners, raffle prizes, and awesome Run4Sam merchandise for sale.
The race application and directions to the park can be found on www.run4sam.net. Questions can be directed to Run4Sam@comcast.net. Follow Run4Sam for updated info and donate button on our Facebook page. Gring’s Mill Recreation Area is located at 2141 Tulpehocken Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610.