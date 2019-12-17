Nic Stoltzfus, namesake and 10th generation descendant, recently penned an ancestral book about local Amish forefather Nicholas Stoltzfus.
His newly released book “German Lutherans to Pennsylvania Amish: The Stoltzfus Family Story” is a meticulously crafted heirloom quality table book published by Masthof Press of Morgantown.
“I weave a thread, as if piecing together a puzzle with some pieces missing,” said Nic, author and screenplay writer. “This story can be all families’ story, a Christmas love story of diverse religions, births and deaths, heartaches, betrayals, scandals, mixed marriages, war and peace, rulers and freedom.”
Nicholas Stoltzfus, ancestor of all Stoltzfuses in America, arrived on the ship Polly near Penn’s Landing, Philadelphia in 1766. He is the son of a long line of German Lutheran clergyman, leading back to the 15th century.
A Bible verse in the book speaks to the story Genesis 12:1, “Yahweh said to Abram, leave your country, and your relatives and your father’s house and go to the land that I will show you,” Luther Bible Page 63.
The Stoltzfus family traveled up the Schuylkill River and its tributaries settling in Lancaster then Berks County purchasing 101 acres of land jointly with his son Christian, until circumstances lead descendants from the Berks homestead back to Lancaster County.
More than 200 invited guests came out to the premier book release event Oct. 8 at the Stoltzfus Homestead and Gardens in Intercourse. Sponsored by Stoltzfus Meats the event featured speakers, refreshments and an auction raising nearly $5,000 for the Homestead and yielded more than 100 pre-orders for the book.
A Dec. 8 book signing event drew a crowd of about 300 people to First Christmas Market at the Berks History Center in Reading.
“The desk where I wrote this book, at the Nicholas Stoltzfus Homestead in Wyomissing, was built by my great- great grandfather Stephen Mast Stoltzfus, at what is today’s Old Clocktower in Morgantown,” said Nic.
The book includes photography and maps by his father, Elam Stoltzfus, an Emmy Award winning documentarian.
Elam, raised Old Order Amish in Elverson, reflects in the book that the Elverson family sat on the sofa with his father Elmer reading from the family Bible, the prayer book, the Ausbund, and the Fisher Book by gaslight.
Hearing about Nicholas Stoltzfus, the great patriarch ancestor, Elam wished he too may have that proud sounding name, and vowed if he has a son, he would name him Nicholas.
Later, leaving the Old Order Amish, Elam became a Mennonite, married and moved to Florida. And a son is born, S. Nicholas Stoltzfus. Life comes full circle.
Nic grew up Mennonite in Florida, conflicted with his heritage and strange sounding last name and the peculiar accent of his father. His Dad excitedly took him to visit the Homestead after graduation. He was not impressed with a drafty old farmhouse and wanted to get on to the excitement of New York City.
“Eventually, my father’s stories drew me in. I now have a deeper sense of meaning for my heritage and my name,” said Nic.
Rescued from destruction while lying in ruins, the resurrection of the Nicolas Stoltzfus Homestead, along the Tulpehocken Creek in Wyomissing, was led by the Nicholas Stoltzfus Homestead Preservation Committee established in 2000. Former Gov. George Leader, neighbor and owner of Country Meadows, purchased and leased the land for one dollar during its preservation. In 2015 his children gifted and deeded the Homestead to the foundation.
Nic is now ambassador and caretaker of the Nicolas Stoltzfus Homestead.
Nic spent a year researching and writing the book. He traveled to Zweibrücken, and eastern Germany, homeland of Nicholas and wife Anna Elizabeth Stoltzfus.
Contributors to the book included his father Elam Stoltzfus, Emmy award winning photographer and documentarian; co-writer Rosalind Beiler, history professor; and Zach and Lucy Stoltzfus. DavCo Advertising of Kinzers designed and digitized the parchment like pages. Artist Freeman Stoltzfus created the cover design. The book includes 150 images of antiquities, the researchers, the journey, the Homestead, and people like Mose Smucker and Chairman Paul Kurtz of NSHPC, among others who made it all happen.
In parting Elam said, “May you be thankful to God for your heritage, find blessings in the pieces of your family puzzle and walk in the paths of your ancestors. May your life be enriched by pondering the past, but live life abundantly by looking forward and living for tomorrow and be blessed by God.”
Signed copies of “German Lutherans to Pennsylvania Amish: The Stoltzfus Family Story” is available for purchase at Masthof Press and Bookstore in Morgantown, Pa, and at masthof.com.