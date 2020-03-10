Gilbertsville – Lucy, a Toy Fox Terrier and the Corner Shoppe’s goodwill ambassador and greeter passed last year and would have turned 17 this month. The birthday celebration in her memory runs from March 27 to 29.
Customers who bring in a donation for the Perkiomenville SPCA will receive “Lucy Loot”, good for a discount off a future purchase. The Corner Shoppe will match any customers’ monetary donations up to $100.
Donations the shelter can use include towels, blankets, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, bleach, pet food, treats and toys, horse treats, hamster food and supplies and chicken feed.
Customers can enjoy refreshments while entering a drawing. With each purchase between March 27 and 29, customers can also choose a dog bone for a secret discount .
Last year’s event generated a donation of approximately 100 pounds of pet food as well as a monetary donation form the Corner Shoppe. The Corner Shoppe’s owner, Lisa Emery-Fogel feels there’s more of a need this year. “With this economy, many non-profits are struggling since people can’t afford to contribute as they have in the past. We hope that by doing our part, albeit small and giving customers a discount if they bring in a donation, we can match and hopefully exceed our donation from last year.”
The Corner Shoppe carries gifts, home décor, jewelry, pet products and gifts and much more. It is located in a restored Colonial Revival home at the intersections of Philadelphia Ave., Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville Rd. and Route 73 (Big Rd.) and is across the street from the Gilbertsville Post Office. The shop’s hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. Closed Monday.
For more information on Lucy’s birthday “bash”, call The Corner Shoppe, 1500 East Phila. Ave. in Gilbertsville at 610 367-6884.