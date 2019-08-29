The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life plan community in Shillington, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with an open-to-the-public celebration featuring family-friendly activities for all ages including face painting, hot-air balloon rides, bungie trampolines, hatchet-throwing, hayrides, twirling performances and lessons, a rock climbing wall, and a mobile escape room. Live music will include performances by The Belle Tones, The Three Amigos Band and New Horizons.
The event will be held on The Heritage’s campus, at 200 Tranquility Lane, Shillington, from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.
All activities are free. Food and beverages will available for purchase from local vendors. Retail shops and boutiques will also be on site selling their wares for convenient, early holiday shopping.
“Our 10th Anniversary Celebration is a big thank you to our residents, staff and the entire community for welcoming us and making the past decade such a huge success,” said Doug Walther, Executive Director. “We’re proud of the special community we’ve created here at The Heritage of Green Hills, and we know the next 10 years will be just as extraordinary.”