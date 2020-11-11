The Veterans Association at The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life plan community in Shillington, held a ceremony to observe Veterans Day and to honor members Lou Cinfici and Curtis Bixler.
Cinfici and Bixler have been presented the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal. This commemorative medal is an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to United States service men and women who served in the Korean War.
After the event, all of the community’s veterans and widowed spouses of veterans were invited to attend a luncheon honoring their service. They received poppies and special facemasks to commemorate the day.