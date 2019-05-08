Veterans, their families and loved ones are invited to learn more about veterans benefits at an event hosted by The Heritage of Green Hills in Shillington.
Robert Melson, veteran and outreach coordinator for Berks County Veterans Affairs will provide information regarding eligibility for benefits including: Healthcare, Service-Connected Disability, and Death and Burial.
The event is Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m at The Heritage of Green Hills, 200 Tranquility Lane, Shillington. The Heritage of Green Hills is located just off Morgantown Road/Route 10 across from The Flying Hills Golf Course.
Attendees are asked to RSVP to Sally Schnitter at 610-775-1451 or SSchnitter@heritagegh.com by May 11.