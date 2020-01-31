The Lutheran Home at Topton will host a free series of bereavement support sessions called Healing through Creative Expressions from February through the end of March.
The six-week program will be led by Meredith Fleshman, a bereavement counselor and certified art therapist from Lehigh Valley Hospice. The series will incorporate art, writing, music and conversation to process grief.
The sessions will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, with a snow day of April 7, in Deibert Hall on the first floor of the Topton skilled nursing care center, 1 S. Home Ave.
Facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Colleen G. Kristula, chaplain, the forums are sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes of Topton and Kutztown.
For more information, call The Lutheran Home at Topton at 610-682-1400.