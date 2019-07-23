The Lutheran Home at Topton’s monthly bereavement forum will host a session on the topic “Meaning Making: Journaling, Living Memorials and Rituals” at 10 a.m. Aug. 20.
The Diakon senior living community, 1 South Home Ave., Topton, hosts the bereavement forum the third Tuesday of each month in Deibert Hall on the first floor of the skilled nursing care center on the Topton campus.
Facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Colleen G. Kristula, chaplain, the forums are sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes of Topton and Kutztown. For more information, people should call The Lutheran Home at Topton at 610-682-1400.