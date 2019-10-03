The Woman’s Club of Birdsboro will host a free Voter Education Session on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Social Hall, 905 Chestnut St., Douglassville.
This session is being presented by the Berks County Election Services to help inform voters of the next generation voting system which will be in place for the Municipal Election on Nov. 5, 2019. The system will be on display at this session.
The Woman’s Club of Birdsboro was established in 1937. It is a nonprofit organization with the purpose of improving the community. The women host many events throughout the year including a Car Show in September and a Bingo in March. The Woman’s Club awards various scholarships to graduating seniors of Daniel Boone High School. Other beneficiaries of our fund raisers are the Boone Area Library, Birdsboro-Union Fire Department, Birdsboro Police Department, Mission Trip Birdsboro, and the Birdsboro Community Memorial Center.