Celebrate the 13th Annual Joanna Furnace Valentine’s Day Breakfast Buffet at Historic Joanna Furnace Iron Works from 7 a.m. to noon on Feb. 15.
"One hundred fifty years ago Joanna Furnace Ironmaster L. Heber Smith and wife Ella Jane were so very much in love. In fact, in March of 1870 the newlywed couple were expecting the birth of their first child”, states Juliana Flora, Hay Creek Valley Historical Association President and Smith Family descendent. “The excitement at that time still continues today through the passion of Hay Creek volunteers with their love to preserve the history of our community. Volunteers work at keeping the Joanna Furnace property beautiful and maintained, lead school group tours, and educate the public about our local history at our Fall events.”
Enjoy the acoustical stylings of Denver-based Phyllis Hummel, who has been performing for over 20 years throughout the Tri-County region, while indulging in an all-you-can-eat buffet offering traditional country breakfast complemented by chocolate covered strawberries and whipped hot chocolate.
Menu to include: fresh country sausage, baked carved ham, scrapple, bacon, creamed chipped beef, scrambled eggs, pancakes, pancakes with chocolate chips French toast, hash browns, fruit sauce, and beverages.
Reservations are not required. Admission for individual adults is $10, Children are encouraged; ages 5 – 11 are $5 and those under 5 eat free.
The Hay Creek Valley Historical Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. Net proceeds from this event support the educational programs and restoration of Joanna Furnace. This historically significant 18th and 19th-century charcoal-fueled iron furnace community is nestled in a valley just off Route 10 on Furnace Road—3 miles north of Morgantown.
For more information, visit www.haycreek.org or call 610-286-0388.