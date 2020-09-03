Three best friends joined together to raise money for kids with cancer.
Ariella, 8; Laila, 10; and Abana, 10, started a best friends club and decided to use their club to help other kids. They hosted a lemonade stand on Aug. 23 in Blandon to fundraise for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a non-profit whose mission is to change the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.
Their stand raised $291.50. Combined with their online donations, they have raised $571.50 for kids with cancer, which funds over a day of research.
For every $50 they raise, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation can fund one hour of new childhood cancer research.