Our Tri County area strong in tradition and family values was founded in the 1600s and 1700s by pioneers of diverse Christian faiths such as the Amish, Mennonites, Protestants and Catholics. Some still farm the land of their forefathers. Others like new pioneers follow dreams of their own.
Three such adventurous students: Ellie Katelyn Martin, Caleb Quaintance, and Sam Schmidthuber, looked forward and created their own path to high school graduation with the help of their parents and advisors.
Ellie Martin, age 17, daughter of Earl and Christina Martin, grew up on a farm in Honey Brook. She will walk with her 2019 Graduating Class of Conestoga Christian School in Morgantown with a ceremony held at Hopewell Christian Fellowship, Elverson. Her path to that day is different, uniquely designed around her industrious and nurturing nature.
“During my senior year I went to school for two classes in the afternoon, Bible and Honors English. In addition, I did an internship at a dentist’s office for a health credit along with an online Dental Assistant training course,” said Martin.
“I also took three college courses that gave me both high school and college credits. These college credits will go toward my bachelor’s degree in nursing at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences that I will be attending this fall.
“I was born with a nurturing nature, inspired and encouraged by my Mom who is a nurse practitioner, to follow my heart’s desire. It led to a challenging goal to work ahead on my college credits while building up funds to attend and pay my own way through college,” she added.
“Going to school only in the afternoon allows me to work at my two jobs and on the farm. Twice a week I work night shift at a bakery, one evening a week I clean at Earl R. Martin, Inc, and a couple days a week I work around our family farm feeding animals, working in the barn, and of course playing with my two donkeys, Smoke and Diesel.”
Ellie is also a hunter, loves sightseeing and traveling with her family that includes a sister and two brothers. Raised in a Christ-centered home, she encourages every student to map their own path demonstrating her favorite Bible verse: Psalm 16:8 “I have set the Lord always before me; because He is at my right hand, I shall not be shaken.”
Our next graduate is Caleb Quaintance, son of Darren and Gloria Quaintance of Morgantown, age 18. His graduation day from Berks Career & Technology Center in Precision Machining will be held May 28 at Kutztown University.
Caleb chose a Bible verse to inspire other students to pursue their own journey: 1 Timothy 4:12 “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in life, in love, in faith and in purity.”
“I started homeschool in 3rd grade. And in 9th grade, I really wanted to go to Vo-Tech to learn a trade. I have worked for my neighbor’s machine shop. I really enjoyed it and showed interest in machining. I found a machining program available at BCTC. I started Vo-Tech in 10th grade, it was a three- year program. I learned the basics of manual machines, hand tools & also CNC machines. I will graduate with several certifications from Vo-Tech in precision machining.”
This summer, following in family tradition, he plans on working at a Christian Family guest ranch in Colorado as a wrangler taking care of horses at Wind River Ranch. He loves the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and horses.
“I will be learning and growing this summer to be ready to come back to start my career. My family chose homeschooling because it gave me a chance to excel in hands-on-learning, that at the time wasn’t available through our Christian school. Homeschool gave me a chance to grow and learn about life. I am very excited to see where this summer and this career I chose leads me in my future.”
Morgantown is also the home of Sam Schmidthuber, son of Lynn Schmidthuber. Sam followed his dream since a child when he discovered he had an affinity for music. A dream that has led him to becoming a local singing sensation and a path he followed all the way to Nashville.
“I was a student at High Point Baptist Academy until my trips to Nashville and busy performance schedule started interfering with my school and school activities. In my junior year, I transferred to Reach Cyber Charter School, a public Cyber School based in Harrisburg. This past January I was able to graduate from Reach six months early,” said Schmidthuber.
The flexibility he found with Reach allowed him to travel taking the stress out of attending school. Last summer he finished his geometry final in a hotel room in Nashville. It was a great choice for Sam, who found flexibility in scheduling and a huge amount of support from the staff, who even came out to his shows.
"Sam! I am so glad I got to know and witness unique qualities about you that make you the gifted entertainer, singer, songwriter, reenactor, historian and person that you are today! I am so excited to see where these talents and your hard work take you! You are truly "One of a Kind," a quote from teacher, Mrs. S (Chemistry). You can follow his musical journey at www.samschmidthubermusic.com.
“Alternative styles of education are important to students like me, and Reach was an excellent choice!” he added.
Sam is also a true patriot and history buff. When not singing and performing, you can usually find him at some type of historical event. Sam has volunteered for the National Park Service as a Revolutionary War reenactor and interpreter since the age of 5. He was recently promoted to Captain of a Pennsylvania regiment that attends events throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
He will be back in Nashville this coming June but will be home in time to walk with his graduating class.
His advice for other young adults, "Don't ever let someone tell you that you can't do something because you are young.” “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength." Philippians 4:13.
Nursing, machining, singing, all three followed their own passion and charted their own journey. Congratulations graduates of 2019.