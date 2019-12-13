Boyertown — The historic State Theatre is offering the community a chance to participate in its unforgettable pop-up escape room experience each Saturday and Sunday.
Trapped inside the macabre theatre, you and your companions have one hour to locate a hidden key that will unlock your one and only escape route. Your team will have to work fast to solve the strange, tortuous puzzles presented before you, or else you’ll be trapped in the theatre forever, forced to watch Groundhog Day in a nightmarish, never-ending cycle.
The State Theatre’s pop-up escape room is a wonderful opportunity to put your wits, deductive reasoning, and teamwork through the ultimate test. This is a fantastic event for corporate events, family night, youth groups, or any social occasion involving a few friends. Christin Smith Myers, a patron of the State Theatre’s escape room noted "The Escape Room at The State Theatre was the perfect venue for my daughter's 13th birthday party. She and her friends had such a great time they are still talking about it! They were challenged and entertained - a great combination!"
Bookings for The Escape Room are available Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 or 11 a.m. time slots, depending on availability. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by at least one adult, and bookings must be made by individuals at least 18 years old. Group sizes must be between six and ten individuals. Any concerns regarding accessibility or physical limitations? Please contact us! We are happy to work with your group’s unique needs.
Those interested in learning more about The State Theatre’s pop-up escape room? Visit their website at www.boyertownstatetheatre.com/escape-the-state/. Those interested in booking a session should visit the booking website at www.escapethestate.resova.us/