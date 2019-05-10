A teen assisted her younger sister escape their burning home on April 29, according to police.
According to State Police, on April 29, two juveniles inside their home at 9 Berne Road in Tilden Township awoke to the sound of smoke detectors at about 4:57 a.m. They got low to the floor and exited out the back door. Both were not injured and had been alone in the home for a short period of time when the fire was discovered.
The teen had escorted her younger sibling to safety, reported police.
Multiple fire departments from Northern Berks and Southern Schuylkill counties responded to the 2-alarm fire. Fire crews arrived on scene to find fire venting from the front window of the home.
Crews were able to limit the direct fire damage to the front of the house and mainly one room. Smoke damage was significant through the entire house. The damage is estimated to be at least $150,000.
The investigation showed that the fire originated in a front master bedroom. The cause is unknown; however, no further criminal investigation is anticipated at this time, report police.
The teen will be honored at a ceremony to be held at Tilden Township Municipal Building at 10 a.m. on May 17.