A kitchen fire Thursday afternoon, April 23, temporarily displaced two people in a Tilden Township home.
The fire in the home at 217 Academy Road was discovered shortly after 4:30 p.m. by the occupants who saw flames in the area of the stove, Deputy Chief Jarrod K. Emes of Hamburg Fire Company said.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames, confining fire damage to the kitchen, Emes said. Because the fire left smoke damage throughout the residence, the two occupants were to be lodged overnight at a hotel with the help of the American Red Cross Tri-County Chapter, he said.
No injuries were reported.
A damage estimate was unavailable.