Aug. 20
Virtual Q & A with Certified Senior Advisor: 11 a.m. Virtual Q & A presented by Chestnut Knoll and Certified Senior Advisor Jodie Daniels who can help you identify the best solutions for you or your aging loved one’s needs. Event is free and open to the public. To receive your access link, please call 610-473-8066.
Aug. 21 & 28
Drive-In Movies: “Jurassic Park” on Aug. 21 and “CoCo” on Aug. 28. Rain dates are following Saturday nights if needed. Public invited to Hawk Mountain Scout Reservation, 402 Blue Mountain Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Watch movie on 30-foot screen with audio broadcast to car FM radio. $15 per car. Register at https://hawkmountain.tentaroo.com/admin2/login. Payments at gate discouraged. Gates open at 6:30, movie begins at dark. Bring a picnic, take a walk, or fish in lake prior to the movie. Full-service snack bar includes popcorn, snacks, candy, and drinks. www.HMC-BSA.org
Aug. 22
Pop Up Yard Sale: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Rain or shine. Vendor space is available for $12 by contacting the church office at 610-652-5023 or calvaryucc@gmail.com. Visit us at www.calvaryuccbarto.com.
Aug. 23
Open Point Shows: 9 a.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
Outdoor Hymn Sing-a-long: 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Outdoor event only. Sit in your car or bring a chair and sit outside. If weather is in question, check www.buttervalleycc.org, Facebook page, or call 610-845-2429. Free will offering to help with future community concerts.
Aug. 25
Free Online Cooking Demo: 1:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Culinary Director Ed Robinson and Chef Trudy Bartholomew will provide a step-by-step demonstration on making blueberry and raspberry trifle. Participants will receive all ingredients needed, courtesy of Keystone Villa, which will be delivered to your residence the day before the cooking demo. Free and open to the public. RSVP required by Aug. 21. To register, call Sue Okuniewski at 610-385-5137 or email sueo@keystonevillaatdouglassville.com.
Aug. 26
Curbside Celebration of 100th Year Anniversary of Women's Suffrage: 5 to 7 p.m. (rain or shine) at Berks History Center parking lot next to Henry Janssen Library, 160 Spring St., Reading. Held on Women's Equality Day, the nonpartisan Berks Women's History Alliance celebrates the 100th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote in America. All welcome to drive-through and pick up a free commemorative tote bag filled with information and items. Maintain social distance and wear masks.
Aug. 29
Pig Roast: 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Drive, Birdsboro. Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and cole slaw. Tickets for meals $9 each and can be ordered by calling 610-582-8167.
Drive-thru Chicken BBQ: Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. Serving from noon to 3 p.m. or until sold out. For information call 610-286-5875.
Aug. 31
The Art of Landscape Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by guest speaker Kah-Wai Lin, MD, PhD. giving pro tips in seeing the unseen and crafting better images in landscape photography using lights to create visual emotion, using long exposure to create visual dynamism and more. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact us at info@berksphotographic.com.
AARP
All in-person AARP events canceled until the end of 2020: canceled events include all in-person AARP chapter meetings. AARP chapters play an important role in your lives and in your local community, so you should feel free to hold meetings via phone, Skype, or other ways of convening virtually, as allowed in the AARP chapter bylaws.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Weekly Photo Challenge (Teens): Each Monday we will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in Saturday STEAM activities from home. We will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Let us know what you discover!