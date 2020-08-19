Aug. 28
Drive-In Movie: “CoCo” on Aug. 28. Rain date following Saturday. Public invited to Hawk Mountain Scout Reservation, 402 Blue Mountain Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Watch movie on 30-foot screen with audio broadcast to car FM radio. $15 per car. Register at https://hawkmountain.tentaroo.com/admin2/login. Payments at gate discouraged. Gates open at 6:30, movie begins at dark. Bring a picnic, take a walk, or fish in lake prior to the movie. Full-service snack bar includes popcorn, snacks, candy, and drinks. www.HMC-BSA.org
Aug. 29
Pig Roast: 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Drive, Birdsboro. Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and cole slaw. Tickets for meals $9 each and can be ordered by calling 610-582-8167.
Aug. 29
Drive-thru Chicken BBQ: Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. Serving from noon to 3 p.m. or until sold out. For information call 610-286-5875.
Aug. 31
The Art of Landscape Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by Kah-Wai Lin, MD, PhD. giving pro tips in seeing the unseen and crafting better images in landscape photography using lights to create visual emotion, using long exposure to create visual dynamism and more. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact us at info@berksphotographic.com.
Sept. 5
Community Yard Sale, Bake Sale & Car Wash: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Lunch items available. Car wash by donation from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Benefits Missions. 610-845-2429. www.buttervalleycc.org
Sept. 12
Pain Hurts. Stress Kills presentation: 11 a.m. at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing. Presented by Dr. Clorinda Forte Katz. Event will also be livestreamed to our YouTube channel.
Sept. 13
Elvis Tribute Concert featuring Jeff Krick, Sr.: 4 p.m. at Jim Dietrich Park, Muhlenberg Twp. Refreshments available for sale. Donations will be collected for Jeff. Event presented by Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing.
Sept. 27
Monocacy Hill Conservation Association annual membership meeting: 2 p.m. at Monocacy Hill Recreation Area, Geiger Road, Douglassville. Includes committee reports, election of Board of Directors, discussion of 2020 budget and planning for upcoming events.
AARP
All in-person AARP events canceled until the end of 2020: canceled events include all in-person AARP chapter meetings. AARP chapters play an important role in your lives and in your local community, so you should feel free to hold meetings via phone, Skype, or other ways of convening virtually, as allowed in the AARP chapter bylaws.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Weekly Photo Challenge (Teens): Each Monday we will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in Saturday STEAM activities from home. We will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Let us know what you discover!