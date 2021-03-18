March 31 and April 6
Mobile Job Lab: March 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library and April 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Boone Area Library. Mobile Job Lab partnered with PA CareerLink Berks County to offer one-one-one instruction for resume creation and enhancement, job searching best practices, and assistance with on-site applications. Computer stations, wireless Internet and printers available. Register at www.berkslibraries.org/mobile-job-lab or call Alison Trautmann at 610-378-5260 ext. 2502.
April 3
Free Community Shred Event and Open House: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Bring your confidential paperwork to be shredded using secure document destruction services by Shred-It. Wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. No RSVP required. At Spring Open House, tour a model apartment, safely socialize with residents. Masks required. Space is limited, call Tina (for independent living) at 610-385-5134 or Sue (for personal and memory care) at 610-385-5137.
Free Vessel Safety Checks
April 10: 8 a.m. to noon at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Boyertown Historical Society
Flower Sale: The Pa Dutch took pride in their homes, and spring saw an expansive array of colors and blooms in grandmother's and mother's garden. The Society would like everyone to share in this PA Dutch tradition. Go to www.boyertownhistory.org for a link to order flowers, bulbs or seeds to be delivered directly to your door. Orders will be taken until April 1.
Easter Fundraiser
Tri-Valley Cheer Club Egg Your Yard: wake up Easter morning to a yard covered with candy-filled eggs. Club can hide, scatter eggs or add $8 to be placed in a basket and left on porch with note from Easter Bunny. VENMO payment preferred. Payment must be made in advance. Email tvcheerclub@gmail.com or call 302-530-3189. Cash Raffle drawing on April 10 live on Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page. To get raffle find Tri-Valley Twister Cheerleader or email tvcheerclub@gmail.com. Four cash prizes will be awarded in the amount of $50 to $350.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: offers activities and programs through Zoom. For more details and to register for activities or classes call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
QiGong, Chair YOGA: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
March 25: History Revisited with Darius, “English Revisited” at 9:30 a.m.
Exeter Community Library
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. (March 30) Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Monday before to get Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: Thursdays 10 a.m. (March 25) Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. Wednesday before to get Zoom link.
Windows into Art: March 8 to April 4, artwork from Exeter School District students displayed in library windows.
Teen Winter Book Drop - Love Your Shelf: March 15 to March 31. Grab and go for teens 13 and older, while supplies last. Book, notebook, hydrating mask, hot cocoa, craft, and more. To reserve a box, call 610-406-9431 or email sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us.
Boyertown Community Library
Easter Kits (ages 2-12): Available the month of March at circulation desk. Support the library and get Easter goodies. $15 per kit including flower pot craft with materials, bookmarker, hot chocolate, candy, coupon for a free book at Book Sale; and another surprise.
StoryWalk in the Library (all ages): March 1-31 inside library children's area. The book for March is “Ten Lucky Leprechauns” by Kathryn Heling and Deborah Hembrook. Pick up a craft at the desk to do at home. Geared for preschool ages and their caregivers, but all welcome.
Fairytale Bingo (ages 3-12): March 1-31, find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at library or download and print from this link at bit.ly/3dCIMGg./
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Beanstack allows you to log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app (search for it in your mobile device's app store and download to use). Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
